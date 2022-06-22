Kitten rescued from Chandler storm drain

PHOENIX — A kitten recovering after being rescued from a Chandler storm drain.

The 10-week-old kitten, affectionately named Augustus Gloop, was found treading water in a 20-foot storm drain near Alma School and Germann roads.

The Arizona Humane Society was first alerted of a cat stuck in an empty storm drain but once crews got to the scene they found the drain filling with irrigation water.

Julie Bolchalk and Ruthie Jesus with AHS found him in a part of the drain that was unable to be opened with the tools they had.

Thankfully, the Chandler Fire Department responded with a special hydraulic tool to get the drain bolts open, which allowed AHS to quickly get him out.

Augustus was found to be severely hypothermic and exhausted from being stuck in the drain. He was given wet food, which he ate, before being transported to AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital.

During a medical examination, Augustus was found to have torn and bleeding nails but was otherwise healthy.

He is now recovering in an AHS Foster Hero home which happens to be a joint effort between the two workers who rescued him.

Last year, AHS’ Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ gave more than 6,000 abused, injured and abandoned animals a second chance at a great life, just like this sweet kitty. Those interested in learning more about how AHS cares for the Valley’s most vulnerable pets are encouraged to visit azhumane.org.

