'I owe it all to him' Chandler man says fallen Officer Farrar saved his life

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler man said Friday that Chandler Police Officer Chris Farrar saved his life four years ago.

Donald Shaw said he was at his Chandler home on April 26, 2017 when he went into cardiac arrest. His wife Marji called 911, and Officer Farrar--who was nearby- responded first. They told ABC15 Farrar administered CPR before paramedics got there.

"He came over, did CPR on me until the paramedics came and the doctors said--they all said--he strictly saved my life," said Don Shaw.

Don was in the hospital for more than a week. He was unconscious for six of those days and said Officer Farrar was there when he woke up. Farrar also checked up on Don at their home a few weeks later.

"He was a wonderful wonderful person, he was just a really nice guy, and so we are just heartsick," said Marji.

Don said he was able to celebrate his 80th birthday a month later thanks to Officer Farrar.

"I owe it all to him," he said.