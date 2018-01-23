Hamilton High School's new football coach involved in previous hazing investigation

Katie Conner
9:37 AM, Jan 23, 2018
The new head football coach at Hamilton high school was involved in a previous hazing investigation in another state.

CHANDLER, AZ - In December, Hamilton High School put out a job post in search of a new head football coach. It turns out, the person they hired to fill the spot, was involved in an alleged hazing investigation in another state.

Hamilton High School's new football coach Mike Zdebski hails from Michigan, where he recently was inducted into the coaching hall of fame.

But, there are reports that the team Zdebski coached back in 2011 was involved in an alleged hazing incident at an assistant coach's home. 

There is currently an ongoing investigation at Hamilton High School where six students have come forward with allegations of assault involving the varsity football team.

Investigators say three of the school's football players assaulted and sexually abused several other players. To date, the former head coach and other two administrators haven't been charged.

A spokesperson for Chandler School District says the district knew about the new coach's alleged incident before he was hired, but the investigation was handled appropriately, and no further issues came up. 

