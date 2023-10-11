Golden Neighbors program connects seniors to free services in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — From Zoom 101 to learning how to spot scams, there's a chance for seniors in Chandler to become more tech-savvy.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Senior Tech Pal will host a free training at Chandler City Hall from 10 a.m. until noon.

The company was started by two Intel workers who realized their loved ones needed some tech help as they tried to stay connected during the pandemic.

While there, participants will also learn about Chandler's Golden Neighbors program. It hosts regular events for the city's 55+ population where they often give away hundreds of kits, filled with home goods. The events also serve as a bridge to services, funded by a host of non-profit partners, and can help with everything from donated gravel and installation to satisfy HOA violations to installing brighter lighting for seniors who can't see as well in their homes anymore. They can even coordinate grocery deliveries.

It's also a way to connect with others in the community and form new friendships.

"We have met 'golden neighbors' from all walks of life. Golden neighbors that are seeking companionship, friendship, an opportunity to meet some of their life challenges with other seniors who have similar life experiences," said Pricilla Quintana, who started the Golden Neighbors program and is the manager of Chandler's Neighborhood Preservation Programs.

Quintana says while taking her own father to chemotherapy treatments, she noticed how many other older people were going through their treatments alone and she wanted to create a way to change that.

"They are golden, they are golden to us, and they need to be reminded that they are loved and cared for," said Quintana.

Another Golden Neighbors event is being planned for December.

If you or a family member would like to get connected, you can call 480-782-4362 or visit their website.

Business and private donations to support the program and services are also welcome.