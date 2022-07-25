Watch Now
Five people, including two children, hospitalized after crash in Chandler

Five people, including two children, have been hospitalized after a crash near Frye and Alma School roads Sunday night.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jul 24, 2022
CHANDLER — Five people, including two children, were hospitalized after a crash near Frye and Alma School roads Sunday night.

Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say one other person was also taken to the hospital.

ABC15 ground video shows two vehicles, a car and a minivan. The minivan appears to be partially on the sidewalk. The. car appears to have serious damage to the front.

It is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation.

