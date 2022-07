CHANDLER, AZ — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 near Chandler.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was deadly on I-10 eastbound near Wild Horse Pass Road Sunday morning.

The interstate is shut down at Wild Horse Pass Road, with eastbound traffic being directed off the interstate at that exit.

There's no word on how many people were involved in the crash or when the interstate may reopen.