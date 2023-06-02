Current and former NFL players hold girls' football clinic in Chandler

CHANDLER — Former and current NFL players held a free girls' football clinic Thursday, aimed at growing even more interest in the game.

On a field in Chandler, the opportunities to learn football were wide-open. Luis Zendejas, a former kicker for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, held a girls’ football clinic.

"They are utilizing more kickers and punters. They hadn't before. They are starting to use them now in high school,” said Zendejas.

The clinic comes a few months ahead of the inaugural season of AIA-sanctioned flag football for girls in the state.

One person helping at the clinic was the first female athlete to score in an AIA State Football Championship.

"I am feeling some eagerness here and some determination. I know they want to go out there and get better at this realm,” said Krysten Muir. “So, that is what they are here."

Muir, along with Zendejas and Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater shared tips with a handful of focused young women.

"Okay, I have already learned so much! I was just doing everything wrong the whole time. It was all luck,” said Sofia Larios.

The instructors focused on a lot especially kicking, punting, and snapping.

"It's been helping me work on the things I have been struggling with. I have a tendency to squat down and a tendency to land on my right foot when I land on the wrong foot to kick off,” said Sydney Redish.

Muir told ABC15 any one of the young ladies on the field could be a high school standout tomorrow.

"If someone could push the barrier even further that is great. It just makes me so happy and excited to be a part of their journey,” said Muir.

Prater, who's kicked for the Cardinals since 2021, has spent time helping young athletes in the Valley.

"Playing with all of the different teams and seeing so many of the basic things that were not being done right with the girls, I felt bad and wanted to do something to teach them at least the basics,” added Prater.