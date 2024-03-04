Watch Now
Crews rescue person who fell into dry well near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road

Fire crews say the person was injured, but extent of injuries not yet known
One person is injured, Chandler fire confirms.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 04, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — Emergency crews rescued a person who reportedly fell into a dry well near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road in Chandler on Monday.

The incident occurred in an open field near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Chandler fire officials say the person fell about 15 feet down and was injured, though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Video from the scene showed about two dozen rescue personnel at the scene working to reach the patient.

Crews used a device to hoist the patient to the surface before heading to an ambulance.

It's not yet known why the person was in the area or what other factors led to the incident.

