Crews rescue person who fell into dry well near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road

CHANDLER, AZ — Emergency crews rescued a person who reportedly fell into a dry well near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road in Chandler on Monday.

The incident occurred in an open field near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Chandler fire officials say the person fell about 15 feet down and was injured, though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Video from the scene showed about two dozen rescue personnel at the scene working to reach the patient.

KNXV

Crews used a device to hoist the patient to the surface before heading to an ambulance.

It's not yet known why the person was in the area or what other factors led to the incident.