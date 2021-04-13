Couple leaves $800 tip for Grubstak restaurant staff

CHANDLER, AZ — Employees at a south Chandler restaurant are still in shock away after a couple left an $800 tip. It happened Saturday at Grubstak near Gilbert and Ocotillo Roads.

Owner Colton Grubb has known the couple for two and a half years. "They drive from Florence a couple of times a month to eat the food here, they have their favorite order," he said.

Maria Hertigan, a manager at Grubstak, was serving the couple Saturday. Their tab was $36 and they left an $800 tip.

"It's insane, insane. It's crazy," said Hertigan.

Hertigan said she was in shock. "When I took a look at it to put it into the computer, I almost about fell off my pad over there--my standing pad--, so I showed Colton, and I ran outside to catch him and asked 'Did you mean to do this, are you sure this is what you want to put down?' And he said 'I'm quite sure. We love you guys and we want everyone to be happy and well served,'" said Hertigan.

Tips are pooled, so all hourly employees, including the dishwasher, line cooks, and serves, split tips. Grubb said the couple knew that and wanted to make sure they all got a share.

It's clear the couple didn't do it for recognition, but Grubb said he wanted to share the kind gesture. He posted about it on Grubstak's Facebook page.

"There is a lot of good still out in the world, people are doing nice things," he said.

"On the darkest of your days, there's always going to be a glimmer of hope, and honestly it's just so sweet," said Hertigan.

The staff is looking forward to thanking the couple in person the next time they come in.

"Seeing they did that for our staff was pretty awesome and something I'll always remember," said Grubb.