Cooper's Hawk sets opening date of second Arizona restaurant

Provided by Cooper’s Hawk
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open its second Valley location in Chandler on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 14, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants' second Arizona location will open on Sept. 27 in Chandler.

The new location will expand the upscale Illinois-based chain to 47 eateries nationwide. Along with the opening date, the company released photos offering a first look into the location at 3325 Chandler Blvd. near the Chandler Fashion Center mall at the southwest corner of Chandler Boulevard and Price Road.

The restaurant first announced the new location in July, saying that the success of its first Arizona restaurant, in Scottsdale, was so impressive that the company could end up considering other cities as well.

The Scottsdale restaurant, which opened in December, was the brand’s first on the West Coast, and the company’s founder and CEO Tim McEnery said his team is excited to be opening a second.

