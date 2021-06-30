Child pulled from Chandler Lake in critical condition

CHANDLER, AZ — A child has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a community lake in Chandler.

Chandler police say they were called to the area of Alma School Road and Chandler Heights for reports of a lost juvenile.

Family told police they were unable to locate the child so officers began searching the neighborhood.

Officers reportedly found the child in a community lake in the area. The child was unresponsive at the time.

Police have not released the child’s age or identity. It’s unclear how the child ended up in the lake or how long the child was missing.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the situation.