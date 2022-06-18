Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A child is in critical condition after a near-drowning in Chandler.

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a home near Frye and Alma School roads for reports of a drowning.

The Chandler Police Department says a three-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the water.

Details of how the boy was found or who he was with haven't been released.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to learn more information.

This marks the 4th drowning or near-drowning of a child in the past three days.