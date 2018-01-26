Chandler Police to increase presence at high school after rumors of threat on campus

CHANDLER, AZ - Students of Basha High School in Chandler received a letter on Thursday, alerting students of an incident that occurred on campus.
A Chandler police spokesperson said they received reports of a possible threat on the Chandler campus and began an investigation. It was discovered that a student made a comment to a classmate which others viewed as a possible threat.
Several students took to social media after learning of the statement, a Chandler police spokesperson said. However, these students did not notify police or a responsible adult prior to posting about the incident on the internet.
Police spoke to the student accused of making the so-called threat and it was determined that students were not in any danger.
Authorities say they do not believe there is a “viable threat” to Basha High School, however, they’ll have an increased presence in the area Friday as a precaution.
Basha High School principal David Loutzenheiser released the following statement on Friday regarding the incident:
Dear Basha Families,
This letter is to let you know that late this afternoon students informed administration about a possible threat to our campus. We are working with the Chandler Police Department to investigate the situation. Please know that we take threats or even rumors of threats very seriously. We thank those individuals who came forward and notified us of the threat. We are aware of the social media posts regarding the situation and appreciate those members of the community who have sent them to us. We will be in further communication once we have more information to share.