Chandler Police to increase presence at high school after rumors of threat on campus

CHANDLER, AZ - Students of Basha High School in Chandler received a letter on Thursday, alerting students of an incident that occurred on campus.

A Chandler police spokesperson said they received reports of a possible threat on the Chandler campus and began an investigation. It was discovered that a student made a comment to a classmate which others viewed as a possible threat.

Several students took to social media after learning of the statement, a Chandler police spokesperson said. However, these students did not notify police or a responsible adult prior to posting about the incident on the internet.

Police spoke to the student accused of making the so-called threat and it was determined that students were not in any danger.

Authorities say they do not believe there is a “viable threat” to Basha High School, however, they’ll have an increased presence in the area Friday as a precaution.

Basha High School principal David Loutzenheiser released the following statement on Friday regarding the incident: