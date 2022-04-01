Chandler Police search for a man accused of showing pornographic video to kids near park

CHANDLER — Chandler police are looking for a man involved in two incidents on March 17 in which the man allegedly showed children pornographic material near Shawnee Park in Chandler.

Police describe the suspect as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male in his twenties or thirties driving a 2010-2016 white four-door Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the driver side's rear door and quarter panel due to a hit an run crash after interacting with the children.

Shawnee Park is a popular spot for kids and their parents. ABC15 saw many people riding bikes, walking dogs, playing sports and having fun on Thursday. But, now, they are finding themselves on edge as a police investigation gets underway.

Steve Kranich and his wife don't live too far from Shawnee Park.

"It's a nice park. A lot of kids are around. We enjoy it. It is nice to get out,” Kranich.

The grandparents get to the park with their grandchild a couple of times a week.

But, Thursday, their trip to the park was met with concerning news of the investigation.

"It scares me. It scares me for all the kids around here. Kids are innocent and gullible,” added Kranich.

Chandler released a sketch of the man they want to arrest.

They're also sharing a photo of the man's car, which they say, was involved in a hit-and-run crash after showing the kids the videos.

Chandler Police Department

"They need to have more patrolling, neighborhood watch or something,” said a woman who did not want her name or faced used in the story.

The woman walks her dog at the park all the time.

She thinks more could be done to help keep people of all ages safe.

"I have called into the City Parks of Chandler to complain about the lighting here. The kid's play area is black after dark,” added the unidentified woman.

Jeff White lives in a neighborhood very close to Shawnee Park and takes his grandchildren there often.

"I always try to keep my eyes open, but in this case, I will be watching a lot harder if I see strange people wandering around the neighborhood,” said White.

He encourages all parents to stay alert as a police try to track down the man.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.