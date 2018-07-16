Chandler Police: One dead in multi-vehicle crash near Arizona Ave/Warner Rd

CHANDLER, AZ - A deadly crash is being investigated by the Chandler Police Department after a driver went through a stop sign and was struck by two vehicles Sunday evening.

According to Chandler police officials, just after 9 p.m a vehicle driving southbound on Nevada Street went through a stop sign at the intersection of Warner Road and was struck by two vehicles traveling eastbound.

Police say the driver going southbound was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 33-year-old Andrew Fischer.

Neither driver of the two vehicles driving eastbound on Warner Road sustained serious injuries or showed signs of impairment, police say.