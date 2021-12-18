Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Chandler police officer loses battle to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Chandler Police Department
269276530_281515167342444_8238763095600638234_n.jpg
Posted at 2:53 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 16:57:05-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police is mourning the loss of one of their own after one of its officers died of COVID-19 complications this week.

Officer Jeremy Wilkins died Friday after a battle with the virus, the police department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Officer Wilkins was a 23-year veteran and is survived by his wife, five children, and five grandchildren.

"Officer Wilkins was an incredible police officer that had a passion for his career and loved the community. Please take a moment to remember Jeremy and keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the department said in the post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears Monday night at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears Monday night at 6 on ABC15