Chandler officer suffers injuries in PD-involved shooting

SUN LAKES, AZ - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Chandler this afternoon.

Sgt. Seth Tyler said a patrol officer tried to make a traffic stop near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road around 4:15 p.m., and minutes later made a distress call on his radio.

The suspect fled the scene to the Gila River Indian Reservation, where his vehicle was discovered. Gila River police stopped the car, but it is unclear at this time if the suspect is in custody, Tyler said.

The Chandler officer suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to Tyler.

Details surrounding the shots fired during the incident are developing.

The intersection of Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road is closed at this time.

