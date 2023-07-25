Chandler Police Chief retiring after 10-year anniversary

CHANDLER, AZ — On Tuesday, Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan announced his upcoming retirement on Twitter.

Chief Duggan says he will retire after his 10-year anniversary with the department in January 2024.

He was appointed Chief of Police on January 2014 after serving 27 years with the Scottsdale Police Department.

As I approach my 37th year of service in policing, I am happy to announce that I will be retiring on my 10th anniversary as Chandler police chief in January 2024. Im excited about the future and look forward to seeking other opportunities to continue to serve our community. — Sean Duggan (@Chief_Duggan) July 25, 2023

According to Chandler P.D.'s website, Chief Duggan "Was selected to participate in the FBI's Police Executive Fellowship Program in 2010 and was assigned to the National Joint Terrorism Task Force at the National Counterterrorism Center in Washington D.C."

The department has not announced an interim chief who will fill in after Duggan retires.