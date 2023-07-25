Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Chandler Police Chief retiring after 10-year anniversary

He was appointed Chief of Police on January 2014
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
SeanDuggan.jpg
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 18:45:27-04

CHANDLER, AZ — On Tuesday, Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan announced his upcoming retirement on Twitter.

Chief Duggan says he will retire after his 10-year anniversary with the department in January 2024.

He was appointed Chief of Police on January 2014 after serving 27 years with the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to Chandler P.D.'s website, Chief Duggan "Was selected to participate in the FBI's Police Executive Fellowship Program in 2010 and was assigned to the National Joint Terrorism Task Force at the National Counterterrorism Center in Washington D.C."

The department has not announced an interim chief who will fill in after Duggan retires.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!