CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls.

Jarrell Caleb Moss is accused of having sex with 14- and 15-year old girls two years ago.

Police say Moss lives near Pecos Road and Palm Lane in Chandler. Officers say he routinely hangs out with kids who live nearby and there may be more victims.

Moss is facing sex abuse, assault and molestation charges.

Chandler Police urge the public to call the police at (480) 782-4130 with any information pertaining to this case.