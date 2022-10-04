Chandler PD searching for man accused of stalking, public sexual indecency

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are searching for a man accused of felony stalking and public sexual indecency.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near Cooper and Ray roads.

Police say the man was captured on surveillance video between June and September at or near a victim's front door where he reportedly engaged in acts of public sexual indecency.

On several occasions, the suspect's behavior showed him stalking the victim, police announced.

He is described as a Hispanic male, in his 30s, with short black hair and a black goatee.

If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information you're urged to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or 480-782-4331.

Information leading to an arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through Silent Witness.