Chandler PD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit mom, child in stroller

Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 22, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are looking for a driver who hit a mom and child and then drove away.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday at California and Tulsa streets, near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, police said.

Authorities released surveillance video which shows the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white or gray two-door Ford Mustang, heading westbound on Tulsa Street.

During an investigation, detectives learned a mother was pushing a small child in a stroller on the sidewalk when the vehicle lost control on California Street and hit them.

They were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Chandler police.

After hitting the mom and child, the driver hit a block wall and a tree before driving away from the area.

The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and Ford Mustang.

If anyone has information to assist in this investigation, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

