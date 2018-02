CHANDLER, AZ - Two suspects are at large after a robbery attempt in Chandler Wednesday evening, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The incident happened near Alma School and Ray roads around 8 p.m.

Chandler police say a man was approached by two suspects who were armed with a knife and gun.

The victim suffered a cut to the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No description of the suspects has been released at this time.