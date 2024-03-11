Watch Now
Chandler PD investigating shooting at park near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads

It is unknown if anyone was injured
Chandler police are investigating an incident at Snedigar Park near Alma School Road and Chandler Heights Road.
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 10, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting at a park near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads Sunday night.

Police are asking the public to stay away from Snedigar Park and the surrounding area.

It is currently unknown if anybody was injured in the shooting.

Police say to report any suspicious activity to Chandler Police by calling 480-782-4130.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

