Chandler PD investigating shooting at park near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting at a park near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads Sunday night.

Police are asking the public to stay away from Snedigar Park and the surrounding area.

It is currently unknown if anybody was injured in the shooting.

Police say to report any suspicious activity to Chandler Police by calling 480-782-4130.

No further information is immediately available.

