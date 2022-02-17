Chandler PD: 19-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after 17 vehicles damaged in neighborhood

CHANDLER, AZ — A 19-year-old man and three juveniles have been arrested in connection to 17 vehicles that were damaged in a Chandler neighborhood.

Over the past few weeks, Chandler police officers investigated a rash of criminal damage incidents involving vehicle windows and tires being damaged throughout the city.

The most recent incident happened on February 14, according to Chandler PD, where 17 vehicles were damaged in neighborhoods south of Chandler Boulevard between Cooper and Gilbert roads.

Detectives started investigating leads after police stopped a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle from various surveillance videos.

At about 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Chandler police arrested 19-year-old Davion Lacy Lacour of Chandler and three juveniles for criminal damage.

Police stopped a vehicle near Alma School Road and Mesquite Street when 12 vehicles were damaged in the area.

Officials say police heard windows being broken in the area and Davion’s vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed.

Davion was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 12 counts of criminal damage.

The juveniles were booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

This investigation remains open, and the Chandler Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau continues to review video surveillance from victims and other Chandler residents.

The damage in all the related incidents is estimated to be over $75,000.

The Chandler Police Department asks those who have not yet reported damage to their vehicle to contact us at 480-782-4130 to file a police report.