Chandler officer won’t be charged for shooting death of teen Anthony Cano

CHANDLER, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that the officer that shot and killed 17-year-old Anthony Cano in 2021 will not be charged in the case.

The 17-year-old was shot twice in the back by Officer Chase Babek-Miller while running from the officer on January 2, 2021 at Gazelle Meadows Park.

The chase occurred after Cano failed to stop after the "officer observed Cano riding a bicycle with no front headlight in the street."

The 17-year-old had a gun as he ran away, but body camera video shows that Cano never turned toward the police officer chasing him. In fact, when he was shot the first time in the back, Cano was tossing the gun. When the second shot was fired, the teen was face down and the weapon was more than ten yards away.

The City of Chandler has paid the parents of Anthony Cano $1,125,000 in connection to the teen's shooting death.