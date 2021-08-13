Chandler mom arrested over teen son's fentanyl overdose death

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler mom is facing charges in the overdose death of her 15-year-old son.

In April, the Chandler Police Department was called to a home near Chandler Boulevard and Gilbert Road for reports of a person not breathing.

A woman, identified as Jamie Barrett, reported her teen son was not breathing and foaming at the mouth.

The teen later died at a hospital.

Police suspected the teen may have died from an overdose, and Barrett informed them that the marijuana vape pens her son used were perhaps laced with fentanyl, officials said.

During an investigation, police say cell phone records between the mother and son indicated she attempted to have her son purchase fentanyl pills, referred to as blues, and offered to give him one.

On August 10, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner informed Chandler police that the 15-year-old died from the toxic effects of fentanyl.

The following day, Barrett was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail for one count of child abuse.

Police say Barrett was actively involved in drug use and involved her son to help her get drugs, offering him fentanyl in return.