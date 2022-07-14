Chandler launches new ride service, Chandler Flex

CHANDLER, AZ — Need a ride in the East Valley? Just call Chandler Flex.

The City of Chandler launched the new on-demand transportation service this week, offering residents a new way to get around.

The city says you can book a ride using a mobile app or by calling a phone number. You’ll be directed to a nearby “virtual bus stop” and a minivan driver will be dispatched to meet you there. It’s a shared ride service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along your route.

The website also shows zones for “school service only” that include Arizona College Prep School, Chandler High School, Bogle Junior High School, Hamilton High School, and BASIS Chandler.

It will be free during a promotional period thanks to a $2 million grant. The exact length of the free period was not immediately available and there's no word on what the fees will be after that time.

“The City of Chandler is proving itself to be a leader in providing reliable, convenient, and safe transit options,” said Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We are excited to be able to offer Chandler Flex ride share, providing transportation options for Chandler residents, students, workers, and visitors.”

