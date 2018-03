CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police have arrested a 16-year-old for plotting to commit acts of violence at Chandler High School.

Chandler police said the Chandler High School student was arrested on March 1. He allegedly wanted to use explosives and firearms to do harm at the school.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Center with one count of Terrorism.

There are no known threats against Chandler High School at this time.