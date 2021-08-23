Chandler couple facing charges for AHCCCS, pandemic loan fraud

PHOENIX — A couple from Chandler was arrested last week for reportedly fraudulently billing the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System and fraud involving COVID-19 pandemic loan funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chandler residents Dale Henson, 53, and his wife Zoila Henson, 53, were arrested on August 18 after being charged earlier this month by a federal grand jury in a 58-count indictment.

The charges involve healthcare fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

The couple allegedly used their medical billing company to bill AHCCCS for services that were not provided, according to the indictment. The couple also reportedly submitted $1.2 million in fraudulent bills to AHCCS over a nine-month period from 2019 to 2020 and used some of the funds to buy a $1.3 million residence in Gilbert.

The indictment also alleges the couple lied in their applications for COVID-19 pandemic-related loans and used the proceeds for personal expenses like buying a home in Mexico where Zoila Henson is a citizen.

"A conviction for healthcare fraud or wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years, a conviction for money laundering carries a sentence of up to 10 years, and a conviction for aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory, consecutive 24-month prison sentence – in addition to hefty maximum fines for each offense," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.