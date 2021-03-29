Chandler City Council approves new ambulance contract

Chandler City Council voted March 25 to dump its current ambulance provider for a new one.

Maricopa Ambulance won the 911 bid over existing ambulance provider AMR Ambulance, which now has nine months of its current five-year contract to complete while Chandler officials prepare to onboard Maricopa Ambulance.

The new four-year contract is expected to begin in January 2022 with the option for three additional one-year renewals.

But the new contract still needs to be approved by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which requires all ambulance providers to receive a Certificate of Necessity to operate in Arizona.

Chandler Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins said it's not that AMR Ambulance did anything wrong over the past four years.

