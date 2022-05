CHANDLER, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a home Wednesday night near Alma School and Germann roads.

Chandler police say a vehicle reversed into the home around 9 p.m. crashing into the front.

Police say there are injuries after the crash but details on the extent of injuries were not available Wednesday night.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.