Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Breaking barriers: Chandler Unified School District's first Hispanic varsity football coach

Security guard shot in head during fight at high school football game
Shutterstock
Security guard shot in head during fight at high school football game
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 19:00:01-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Perry High School's football coach is making history as the first Hispanic head varsity football coach in the Chandler Unified School District.

"It's an honor and I just have to live up to that," Joe Ortiz said.

Ortiz grew up in the West Valley and played football at Saint Mary's High School.

He went on to coach at his Alma Mater, eventually earning the head coaching job for the Pumas.

"I scraped and clawed my way to get here," Ortiz said. "You just work your butt off. And...that's the culture we're trying to bring in these kids."

Ortiz is now in his second season at Perry High School as he works to build a championship program.

"We just gotta keep grinding," Ortiz said. "Day by day, brick by brick!"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!