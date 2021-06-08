Arrest made in Chandler High School indecent exposure case

CHANDLER, AZ — Police have arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at Chandler High School last month.

Officials say on May 17, officers were called to the school near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road after a student reported seeing a man masturbating while watching them on a sports practice field.

Using surveillance from the school, police were able to identify the suspect as Sammy Anthony Blackburn.

Chandler Police Department

Police say the video captured Blackburn and his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, with an "I Heart New York" front license plate, arriving and leaving the school grounds.

Chandler Police Department

Authorities say Blackburn was booked into jail and is facing charges of third-degree burglary and indecent exposure.