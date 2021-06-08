Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Arrest made in Chandler High School indecent exposure case

items.[0].image.alt
Chandler Police Department
Sammy Anthony Blackburn
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 19:30:53-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Police have arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at Chandler High School last month.

Officials say on May 17, officers were called to the school near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road after a student reported seeing a man masturbating while watching them on a sports practice field.

Using surveillance from the school, police were able to identify the suspect as Sammy Anthony Blackburn.

Sammy Anthony Blackburn

Police say the video captured Blackburn and his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, with an "I Heart New York" front license plate, arriving and leaving the school grounds.

Sammy Anthony Blackburn's car

Authorities say Blackburn was booked into jail and is facing charges of third-degree burglary and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families