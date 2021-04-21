Watch
Arizona third-grader holds food drives to help in pandemic

Erin Pfeifer/AP
Dylan Pfeifer sits on the corner of his neighborhood cul da sac in Chandler, Ariz., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Pfeifer received 555 cans and boxes and about $500 in monetary donations. (Erin Pfeifer via AP)
Dylan Pfeifer
Posted at 7:57 PM, Apr 20, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — An 8-year-old boy living in Chandler has been staging food drives from his home in response to the pandemic.

Dylan Pfeifer says he is driven by his desire to help people. He got the idea for the food drives after hearing on the news that some students around the U.S. were having a hard time accessing virtual learning because they didn’t have internet.

His family didn’t know how to provide internet, so they devised food drives instead to help.

Dylan Pfeifer sits with all the donations he received during his first food drive at his home in Chandler, Ariz., in October 2020. Pfeifer received 316 cans and boxes of food. Each drive is the culmination of hours of work that involves drawing posters, going door-to-door to hand out flyers and working with his mother to post information on Facebook. (Erin Pfeifer via AP)

Pfeifer has hosted three since October and is thinking about having the next one in June when summer vacation begins.

