CHANDLER, AZ — Officials say a boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident in Chandler Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the area near Alma School and Pecos roads for a 2-year-old drowning victim.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the boy in a pool "unresponsive and not breathing," according to fire officials.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided at this time.

