CHANDLER, AZ — An 18-month-old boy was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near Gilbert and Riggs roads sometime around 8:30 p.m.

Chandler police say the young boy was initially taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center but was later airlifted to Phoenix Children's.

The condition of the boy is not yet known.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the pool.

The investigation remains ongoing.