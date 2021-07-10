1 hospitalized, 3 hurt after plane catches fire at Chandler Airport

CHANDLER, AZ — One person was hospitalized and three others were hurt after a plane caught on fire at Chandler Airport Saturday morning.

Chandler Fire officials said crews responded to a small plane fire that was down at the end of a runway.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and treated four people.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment and three others suffered minor injuries.

ABC15 is still working to learn what caused the fire.

Chandler police said road closures will be in place for an extended amount of time at Queen Creek Road and Airport Boulevard, just east of McQueen Road.