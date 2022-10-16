Chandler Heights homeowners left cleaning up after strong storms

Homeowners are left cleaning up the aftermath of widespread storms from Saturday. There were crazy winds, a lot of rain and some people in the Valley woke up to hail overnight.

Some people in the Chandler Heights area by Hunt Highway and Recker Road were without power for nearly a day, as SRP crews worked to restore power and replace power lines.

Nancy Boyd, a homeowner in the area for 19 years, came home to a power line hanging over her yard Saturday evening. Her husband ended up traveling to their cabin to grab the generator. Sunday morning, the Boyds watched SRP crews pick up the utility pole hanging over their yard.

“Relieved that a pole did not hit our house because the wires are like four feet from our bedroom. Relieved that my pugs were okay, there's so much to be grateful for,” she told ABC15.

Just down the road, the sound of chainsaws echoed. Rob McIntyre and his family cut off tree limbs as they worked to clean up after the storm.

The wind knocked some trees over onto McIntyre’s fence. He said this is the second time in the last two years a giant storm went through the area and took out his trees.

“It’s exhausting. You have to worry about it every time you get a monsoon here, right? Just hope and pray that things aren't going to get bad. We haven't been lucky so far enough. Maybe we're not praying hard enough. But, it's been tough,” he said.

More than 100 people lost power in just that area of Chandler Heights Saturday night, though, the storms knocked out power to 13,000 homes at one point.