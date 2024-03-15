Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsApache Junction News

Actions

WATCH: Apache Junction educators continuing lessons on spring break

AJUSD has been tutoring students all week
Apache Junction Unified School District educators are ensuring no student falls behind, even during spring break.
Nationwide tutor shortage leaving parents, students struggling
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 21:52:03-04

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction educators are ensuring no student falls behind, even during spring break.

The Apache Junction Unified School District has been tutoring students all week as part of a new initiative to keep students on top of their academics. The district hopes to improve achievement scores as Arizona Department of Education data shows their spring assessment results in English language arts and math are lower than the state’s average.

Learn more about the program helping students reach their full potential in the video player above.

Related stories:
AZ Superintendent of Education offers update on free tutoring program Nationwide tutor shortage leaving parents, students struggling Arizona Auditor General releases school spending report for fiscal year 2023 Arizona schools chief lays out priorities, emphasizes dire need for teachers

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo