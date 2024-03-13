Arizona Auditor General releases school spending report for fiscal year 2023

Arizona Auditor General released its annual report this month looking at school district spending across fiscal year 2023.

The report found that statewide school district spending increased nearly $1 billion from the prior year, but instructional spending decreased to just over 53%, “the lowest recorded percentage since we began monitoring in FY 2001,” according to the report.

The report also noted an increase in average teacher salary, up 30% from 2017 and at least partially funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Arizona Auditor General report

"We continued to see wide operational spending variations among similar districts in areas such as plant operations, indicating possible opportunities for improved efficiency at some districts, which could free up dollars for increasing teacher salaries, lowering class sizes, and other district priorities," the report stated. "Districts reported spending a majority of COVID-19 federal relief monies on salaries and benefits, and food service program operations continued to be impacted as federal waivers that allowed schools to provide free meals to all students expired and State-wide meals served decreased."

You can see the spending by specific school districts here.

See the state spending breakdown here.