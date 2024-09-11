Crews fighting Siphon Fire burning near Apache Junction, Point Fire near New River

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Fire crews are battling a wildfire near Apache Junction and another near New River that, combined with California wildfire smoke, are leading to hazy conditions.

The fires have been named the Siphon Fire and the Point Fire and are under investigation.

Siphon Fire

Officials told ABC15 early Wednesday morning that the Siphon Fire has burned 30 acres in the Superstition Wilderness northeast of Apache Junction and is at 0% containment.

Siphon Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness

There is no public threat, but officials say some trail closures are in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An ABC15 viewer shared a view of the fire burning Tuesday night with flames and smoke seen from nearby neighborhoods.

Belinda Moncur

Point Fire

The Point Fire is burning five miles northeast of New River near West Point Mountain, Tonto National Forest officials said Tuesday.

The fire has charred about 300 acres of rocky terrain and is believed to be human-caused.

See video from the scene Wednesday morning in the video player below:

Point Fire burning near New River

Air quality

High winds combined with dry conditions are increasing wildfire risk across Arizona. A Fire Weather Warning (also known as a Red Flag Warning) was issued for Mohave County on Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph there as relative humidity drops below 10 percent.

We are also tracking smoke from wildfires burning in California and pushing into Arizona. Much of this will stay high in the sky and have little impact on the air we breathe near the ground.