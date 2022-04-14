Watch
Police identify victims, suspect in deadly red-light crash in Apache Junction

Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 13, 2022
APACHE JUNCTION — Apache Junction police have identified the two people killed in Saturday's deadly crash as 67-year-old Daniel Sitar and 63-year-old Valerie Lewis.

The two were driving a three-wheeled motorcycle through the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard Saturday evening when 42-year-old Robert Anderson allegedly ran a red light and hit the motorcycle.

Sitar and Lewis lived in unincorporated Maricopa County, west of Apache Junction.

Police say Anderson, of Litchfield Park, is still under investigation for possible charges. Initial reports say that police believe Anderson was under the influence at the time of the crash.

