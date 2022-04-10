Watch
Red-light runner believed to be impaired, killing two people in crash in Apache Junction

Posted at 9:13 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 00:13:02-04

APACHE JUNCTION — Two people were killed Saturday evening in Apache Junction by a driver who ran a red light.

Police believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

A man and a woman were driving a three-wheeled motorcycle through the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard at approximately 6:30 p.m. when a driver in a sedan ran a red light and hit the motorcycle, according to Apache Junction police.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities have not released any further information on the identities of those killed or the driver of the sedan.

The crash remains under investigation.

