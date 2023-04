APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say a missing 12-year-old who ran away from a campsite in the far East Valley overnight has been found safe.

Shayden "Noah" Finnegan was reportedly staying with his father at a campsite off N. Hackamore Road, north of SR 88 near Apache Junction.

PCSO says Finnegan, who has PTSD, Autism and is not familiar with the area, left the campsite around 1 a.m.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. that he was found safe.