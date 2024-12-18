One person dead, Apache Junction police officer hurt after crash

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — One person is dead and an Apache Junction police officer is in the hospital after a crash Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 4:20 p.m., near Apache Trail and Valley Drive.

Police say the officer was responding to a "high-priority call for service" when he collided with the other vehicle. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Officials say the driver of the other car died from their injuries. The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.