LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

ABC15
Posted at 4:49 PM, Aug 23, 2022
Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail.

RADAR: See interactive storm coverage in the Phoenix area

Below is a list of live updates:

4:50 P.M.

4600 SRP customers in the Apache Junction area are without power.

4:41 P.M.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Apache Junction according to the National Weather Service until 8:15 p.m.

4:37 P.M.

ABC15 Crews are heading on Loop 101 east, finding heavy rain including hail in some areas.

4:27 P.M.

Apache Junction is experiencing heavy rain and winds. Power and traffic lights are out in the area of Idaho and US60 and 16th according to officials in the area.

4:20 P.M.

A Dust Advisory was issued until 5:15 p.m. for the southern and eastern parts of the Valley as a monsoon storm approaches.

