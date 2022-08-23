LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail.

RADAR: See interactive storm coverage in the Phoenix area

Below is a list of live updates:

4:50 P.M.

4600 SRP customers in the Apache Junction area are without power.

4:41 P.M.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Apache Junction according to the National Weather Service until 8:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Apache Junction AZ until 8:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/uvPg9fCJHO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 23, 2022

4:37 P.M.

ABC15 Crews are heading on Loop 101 east, finding heavy rain including hail in some areas.

4:27 P.M.

Apache Junction is experiencing heavy rain and winds. Power and traffic lights are out in the area of Idaho and US60 and 16th according to officials in the area.

We are experiencing some heavy rain and winds. Do not cross flooded roadways. Be aware of fallen trees in roadways.



The power and traffic lights are out in the area of Idaho and US60 and Idaho and 16th. We are making notifications to get power back to those areas. pic.twitter.com/tpmeR6GPFi — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) August 23, 2022

4:20 P.M.

A Dust Advisory was issued until 5:15 p.m. for the southern and eastern parts of the Valley as a monsoon storm approaches.