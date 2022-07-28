VIDEOS: Heavy flooding reported in Apache Junction during monsoon storm Thursday

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Monsoon rain has caused severe flooding in some areas in and around Apache Junction Thursday afternoon.

According to Apache Junction police, at least one person had to be rescued from a vehicle stuck in a wash in the area of Cortez Road and Superstition Boulevard. No serious injuries were reported in that rescue.

Roads flooded in Apache Junction

Superstition Springs Fire and Medical confirmed a second rescue in the same area was conducted with no serious injuries. Additional details haven't been released.

More than one inch of rain has been reported in most areas of Apache Junction, with 2.5 inches reported in at least one location Thursday.

Flooded streets in the Apache Junction area Thursday

Additional road closures due to flooding:

Teepee, at Weekes Wash

Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho

Scenic, east of Weekes Wash

Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree

16th Avenue, west of Ironwood

Tomahawk, north of Junction#ajtraffic — Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) July 28, 2022

ABC15 has reached out on several other reported water rescues in the area but confirmed information has not been released. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.

Check the latest rain totals in your area HERE.

Check the latest traffic conditions HERE.