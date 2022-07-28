Watch Now
Weather

Actions

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 7-28

It's shaping up to be a wet morning across the Valley!
SR 51 rain
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 09:44:28-04

Monsoon storms moved in from the west, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms were dropping rain at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour in some spots.

Multiple crashes occurred in areas of heavy rain during the morning commute, including along Loop 303, I-10 and SR 51.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 6:30 a.m.):

  • Downtown Phoenix: 0.12”
  • Dreamy Draw Recreation Area (SR 51 and Northern Avenue): 0.28”
  • Goodyear (Loop 303 and Camelback Road): 0.24”
  • Morristown: 0.28”
  • Peoria: 0.08”
  • Phoenix (16th Street and Thomas Road): 0.24”
  • Scottsdale: 0.31”
  • Wickenburg: 0.59”

More rain is expected to fall later Thursday morning and storm chances continue into the next few days. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018