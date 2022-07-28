Monsoon storms moved in from the west, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms were dropping rain at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour in some spots.

A flood advisory is now in effect for this area. #AZwx https://t.co/8UrOZJD8Ap — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2022

Multiple crashes occurred in areas of heavy rain during the morning commute, including along Loop 303, I-10 and SR 51.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 6:30 a.m.):

Downtown Phoenix: 0.12”

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area (SR 51 and Northern Avenue): 0.28”

Goodyear (Loop 303 and Camelback Road): 0.24”

Morristown: 0.28”

Peoria: 0.08”

Phoenix (16th Street and Thomas Road): 0.24”

Scottsdale: 0.31”

Wickenburg: 0.59”

More rain is expected to fall later Thursday morning and storm chances continue into the next few days. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.