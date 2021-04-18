Watch
FD: Woman plows truck into Dollar Tree store in Apache Junction

Posted at 6:06 PM, Apr 17, 2021
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A Dollar Tree in Apache Junction has a lot of cleaning up to do after a woman plowed her truck into the store Saturday afternoon.

A middle-aged woman says she accidentally crashed into the store near Apache Trail and Meridian Road after she hit the wrong pedal.

Superstition Fire & Medical District officials say no one was injured in the incident.

Officials say one store employee was hit with flying debris and was evaluated on scene.

A teenager was also inside the truck when the accident happened.

