Apache Junction residents call for change after chaotic shots fired call

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Residents at Sonoma Valley apartments in Apache Junction are calling for change after a shooting and recently a chaotic shots fired call.

"As a mom, it was very terrifying," said resident Shenan Stevens.

When the latest scare happened on June 2nd, Stevens says she was at the pool with her kids.

"Then it just went like too close together for it to be fireworks, that's when my friend was like no that's gunshots grab the kids," said Stevens.

Jennifer Neiweth says she was also outside when shots when flying, "Lots of shots, and then I saw four guys running down my direction."

Apache Junction police say multiple cars were hit by gunfire, but thankfully no one was hurt.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Michael Pooley walked ABC15 around the apartment complex, pointing out bullet holes still left behind.

"At least 29 rounds exchanged and there were casings rounds all over the parking lots," said Chief Pooley.

Police believe those involved were just teens, but so far no arrests have been made.

"I can almost guarantee that there is someone in this complex or the neighborhood that is afraid to come forward," said Chief Pooley.

That's one of the reasons why the department held a community meeting at the apartment complex.

As residents fired off questions, Chief Pooley answered. Letting people know they are working with management to up security and patrols.

Officers and members of the Apache Junction City Council were at the meeting to answer questions.

"They are mad at the situation and we are here to try to bring calm to this," said Chief Pooley.

Some left feeling reassured, while others want to see more.

Chief Pooley told ABC15 that gathering everyone together and talking is the first step.

"We're trying to get to that second step where we are working together," said Chief Pooley.

The police department is also working with Silent Witness to offer a reward, hoping to catch those responsible.

Residents and police urge anyone with information to reach out to AJPD at 480-982-8260.